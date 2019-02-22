Sebamed Presents Ideal Baby Skincare Routine Products to be Used From Day 1

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, February 22, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Sebamed is a world pioneer in pH 5.5 based products and is marketed in India by USV Pvt. Ltd . Ideal baby skincare products will aim toward protecting the baby's acid mantle as it is crucial to the baby's development. All Sebamed products have a pH of 5.5 which is slightly acidic and in turn not only aids the development of the acidic mantle which protects the baby's skin but also prevents moisture loss & aids in skin hydration. Sebamed products are not tested on animals and are 100% free of harmful chemicals and irritants which are crucial for a safe and ideal baby skincare routine. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/804816/Sebamed_Logo.jpg )For baby's ideal skin-care routine; pre-bath & post-bath, Sebamed recommends the following products/procedure from Day 1:Sebamed Baby Massage Oil contains 95% natural soya oil. The high content of essential fatty acids in soy oil guarantees optimal skin tolerability & makes baby's skin soft and supple without leaving an oily film. Sebamed Baby Wash Extra Soft is 100% soap-free & comes with a 'no tears' formula. Its allantoin content keeps the baby's skin soft and supple. It is a sugar-based mild cleanser which contains botanical lipids similar to vernix (same as in mother's womb) & allantoin which protects and hydrates the baby's skin. It is free from Phthalates, Mineral Oil & Fatty alcohol.Sebamed Baby Lotion has a pH of 5.5 and contains natural lipids and is a must for newborn babies. The chamomile extract protects the baby's skin from irritation & allantoin keeps baby's skin soft and supple. Sebamed Rash Cream provides reliable protection against diaper rash and can also be used for insect bites. It contains Titanium Dioxide which forms a protective barrier against aggressive substances, which cause inflammation. It is also clinically proven to reduce 50% diaper rash within 3 weeks.* Sebamed Baby Powder contains talc, zinc oxide, extracts of olive oil, allantoin which helps prevents friction & prevents nappy rash. It also contains zero per cent of asbestos which makes it safe for babies.The Sebamed range of products provides with a unique advantage of pH 5.5 which preserves baby's skin the way it's meant to be. All Sebamed products are developed by dermatologists to meet baby's skin-specific needs. They are ideal for all baby skin types including sensitive and problematic skin. Moreover, Sebamed products are the safest with only 0.0003% cases of irritation which ensures the baby's skin remains truly pHenomenal.About Sebamed: Sebamed is the German skincare expert with over 50 years of experience in medicinal skin care. USV Pvt. Ltd. has exclusive rights for importing, distribution & marketing in India. Sebamed is recommended by dermatologists in over 85 countries. All Sebamed products are available at various baby stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets/medical stores across India and accredited by European regulatory authority. To know more about their products, visit their website - http://www.sebamedindia.com/[*Source:- Adapted from Sebapharma product manual, Sebapharma, Germany]Source: USV Pvt. Ltd. PWRPWR