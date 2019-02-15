Sebastian Stan replaces Chris Evans in 'The Devil All the Time'

Los Angeles, Feb 15 (PTI) Actor Sebastian Stan is set to star in Netflix's "The Devil All the Time" after Chris Evans had to exit the project due to scheduling conflicts.Stan will be joining the cast that includes Tom Holland, Jason Clarke, Mia Wasikowska, Robert Pattinson, Riley Keough, and Bill Skarsgard.According to Variety, the film is based on Donald Ray Pollocks 2011 novel and is set in a fictional town called Knockemstiff, Ohio, where a storm of faith, violence and redemption brews. The story, told across two decades, revolves around a bullied kid who becomes a man who knows when to take action, a serial killer couple, a faith-testing preacher, and a corrupt local sheriff."The Sinnger" helmer Antonio Campos is directing from a script he co-wrote with Paulo Campos. Randall Poster, Ninestories' Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker, and Max Born are producing the project. PTI SHDSHDSHD