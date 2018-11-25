Sebastian Stan unsure if Winter Soldier will appear in 'Avengers 4'

Los Angeles, Nov 25 (PTI) Actor Sebastian Stan has said that he is not sure about whether his Marvel character Winter Soldier will feature in upcoming "Avengers 4".In an interview with Collider, the 36-year-old actor said as both "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers 4" were shot simultaneously, he is clueless about the character's future."When I was shooting anything, nobody ever told me what was part one or part two. The truth is, I dont even know if Im in (Avengers 4). What I shot was in part one. And anything that I shot may or may not have been in part one or part two and I still don't known," Sebastian said."There were things that we shot that were never gonna make it because it was easier to just convolute the whole thing. So in a way, you go Alright, thats cool, but...," he added.The actor, however, is confident that the superhero ensemble will "deliver on a level that we probably havent even digested yet"."Because thats what they do best," he added.Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, "Avengers 4" has a release date of April 26, 2019. PTI RB RBRB