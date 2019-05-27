Sebi asks debenture trustees to enhance disclosures for listed debt securities

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi has asked debenture trustees to enhance their disclosures for listed debt securities with a view to protecting the interest of investors. A debenture trustee is a person or an entity that serves as the holder of a debenture stock for the benefit of another party. Debenture is a debt instrument that is not secured by physical assets or collateral. "The debenture trustee shall disclose the nature of compensation arrangement with its clients on their websites, including the minimum fee to be charged (in absolute terms or as a percentage of the issue size) and factors determining the same," Sebi said in a circular. Debenture Trustees (DTs) should display on their websites the details of interest or redemption due on debenture holders in respect of all the issues during a financial year within five working days of start of financial year, it added. DTs also need to update such details for any new issues handled during the financial year within five days of closure of the issue, Sebi said. Further, they are required to update the status of payment against such issuers not later than one day from the due date. In case the payment is made with a delay by the issuer, DTs would require to update the calendar specifying the date of such payment, with a remark 'delayed payment'. The regulator directed issuers and RTA (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agent) to forward the details of debenture holders to the DT at the time of allotment and thereafter by the seventh working day of every next month in order to enable DTs to keep their records updated and to communicate with the debenture holders, especially in situations where events of default are triggered. In privately placed issues, Sebi said, additional undertakings pertaining to default in payment and default in listing should be included in the agreement between the issuer and investor. In case of default payment of interest and/or principal redemption on the due dates, an additional interest of minimum 2 per cent per annum over the coupon rate shall be payable by the issuer company for the defaulting period. Similarly, for delay in listing of debt securities beyond 20 days from date of allotment, the issuer firm needs to pay to investor at least 1 per cent annual interest over the coupon rate from the expiry of 30 days from the deemed date of allotment till the listing of such debt securities. PTI VHP SHW MRSHW