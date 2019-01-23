Sebi asks exchanges to align trading, delivery lot size for commodity derivatives contracts

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi Wednesday asked stock exchanges to follow the policy of having uniform trading and delivery lot size for commodity derivatives contracts.Currently, exchanges keep different trading lot size and delivery lot size of some commodity derivatives contracts which, at times, put participants in disadvantageous positions. In a circular, Sebi said "the exchanges shall follow the policy of having uniform trading and delivery lot size for the commodity derivatives contracts."However, the regulator said that an exception may be provided on case to case basis, subject to the exchanges submitting detailed rationale including physical market practices, feedback from stakeholders for keeping different lot size for trading and delivery with respect to any contract, to Sebi for approval. In such cases exchanges will have to put in place an adequate mechanism to ensure that no participant is put to disadvantageous position and that it does not constitute a barrier to delivery or otherwise impedes the physical delivery of the commodity.The decision was taken on the basis of the recommendation of Commodity Derivatives Advisory Committee.The new rule would come into force from Wednesday.Besides, for existing contracts with different trading lot and delivery lot size, exchanges will have to submit their proposal for alignment or exemption to the regulator within one month. In market parlance, trading lot size represents the standard quantity of the underlying commodity corresponding to a single derivatives contract position. Trading can be done only in multiple of the trading lot size.Delivery lot size represents the standard quantity of theunderlying commodity, in multiple of which delivery is permitted after the expiry of the contracts. PTI SP MRMR