Sebi comes out with list of over 1,800 defaulters

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi today published details of more than 1,800 entities, including individuals, who have failed to pay penalties imposed on them for various violations.

The list of defaulters as on March 31, 2018 "for non-payment of penalty imposed by Sebi through orders passed up to December 31, 2017" has been published on the regulators website.

The 57-page long list has names of 1,819 entities, including individuals and companies. Many of the violations relate to trading in scrips of firms.

As per the list, adjudication orders with respect to these entities date back to 1998.