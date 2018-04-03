Sebi eases algo trade rules in commodity exchanges

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) In a bid to relax algorithm trading norms at commodity derivatives exchanges, markets regulator Sebi today raised the limit to process up to 100 orders per second by a user for such trade from the existing limit of 20 orders per second.

The decision has been taken after receiving representations from exchanges along with views of Sebis sub committee -- Commodity Derivatives Advisory Committee.

"It has been decided to permit exchanges to relax the limit on the number of orders per second from a particular ... User?ID up to hundred orders per second," Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

The markets regulator asked exchanges to ensure that the limit it provides is subject to its ability to handle the load.

Besides, the regulator has decided to do away with the requirement of empanelment of system auditors by the exchanges for system audit of algorithmic trading.

Algorithmic trading or algo in market parlance refers to orders generated at a super-fast speed by use of advanced mathematical models that involve automated execution of trade, and it is mostly used by large institutional investors. PTI SP SBT