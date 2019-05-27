Sebi fines 7 promoters of Sindhu Trade Links for disclosure lapses

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi Monday imposed a total penalty of Rs 7 lakh on seven promoters of Sindhu Trade Links Ltd for disclosure lapses. Dev Suman Sindhu, Kulbir Singh, Paramitra Holdings, Parmeshwari Devi, Rajbir Singh, Rudra Sen Sindhu and Sindhu Farms Pvt Ltd were the seven promoters of the firm at the time of violation, as per Sebi order. According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the seven promoters had pledged the shares of Sindhu trade Links with SBICAP Trustee Company Ltd. The regulator observed that during November 2014, the promoters released over 1.22 crore shares of the firm that were pledged with SBICAP. However, the promoters failed to make the required disclosures regarding the release of pledged shares under the SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) norms, Sebi said. According to SAST provisions, the promoters are required to disclose the release of pledged shares to exchanges and the firm within seven days. "The said failure on the part of the Noticees (seven promoters) to make required disclosures attracts the imposition of monetary penalty," said Sebi's adjudicating officer Sangeeta Rathod and imposed a fine of Rs 7 lakh on the promoters to be paid 'jointly and severally'. PTI VHP HRS