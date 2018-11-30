Sebi increases trading hours in commodity derivatives segment

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi has decided to increase the trading time in the commodity segment by an hour to deepen the commodity derivatives market as well as enhance the participation of stakeholders, including farmer produce organisation and foreign entities.For non agricultural commodities, the revised timings will be from 9 am to 11.55 pm, while for agricultural and agri-processed commodities, the trading hours will be from 9 am to 9 pm."It has been decided to extend the trade time within which recognised stock exchanges can set their trading hours for their commodity derivatives segment," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.The move is in line with the recommendation of Commodity Derivatives Advisory Committee.Earlier, the Sebi had fixed the trading hours for non agriculture commodities from 10 am to 11.55 pm and for agricultural commodities, it was 10 am to 09:30 pm.However, "the extension of the trade timing is subject to the stock exchange and its Clearing Corporation (CC) putting in place adequate risk management system, surveillance system and infrastructure commensurate with the increased trading hours," the Sebi added.The provisions of the circular will come into effect from 30 days from the date of the circular, regulator said, and also directed exchanges and CCs to make necessary amendments to the rules and regulations.Besides, it also directed to bring the provisions regarding increased trading hours to the notice of the stock brokers.Last month, the regulator allowed trading in the segment by foreign entities with exposure to the Indian physical commodity market. Previously, foreign entities were not permitted to directly participate in the Indian commodity derivatives market, even if they import or export various commodities from/to India. PTI VHP BALBAL