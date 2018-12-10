Sebi invites applications for internship programme

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi has invited applications for internship programme in the statistics division of its economics and policy analysis department for a period of 12 months.Spelling out the eligibility criteria, the regulator said candidates pursuing full time PhD programme from a recognised institute or university can apply and no part time student will be eligible for the internship.Among other crietria, candidates must have secured minimum 60 per cent aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA (Cumulative Grade Points Average) at post graduate level, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a notification Monday.Besides, students applying for the internship need to have their PhD work in the area of financial economics.The interns will be recruited for a period of 12 months depending upon the regulator's requirement and will be awarded a stipend of Rs 30,000 per month, the notification said.The candidates need to send their applications to the markets regulator by January 15. PTI SRS SP ANUANU