Sebi orders release of bank, demat accounts of 6 entities

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi has ordered the release of bank and demat accounts of six entities after recovering dues of over Rs 20 lakh in two separate matters.

In January this year, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had directed the banks, depositories -- NSDL and CDSL -- and mutual funds to attach the bank and demat accounts of Vinay Rai, Anil Rai, RKKR Agencies, Utility Trade Links and Pukhraj Holdings in the matter of Information Technologies (India) to recover Rs 12.61 lakh.

Also, the regulator had passed attachment orders against Ramana Boina Shankar in the matter of Arunjyoti Enterprises to recover Rs 7.15 lakh.

As per two separate orders dated April 11, Sebi has recovered Rs 12.67 lakh in the matter of Information Technologies (India) and Rs 7.47 lakh in the matter of Arunjyoti Enterprises.

The recovered dues include interest as well as cost towards full and final settlement of the matters.

With regard to the order in the Information Technologies (India) matter, Sebi said the banks, depositories -- NSDL and CDSL -- and mutual funds "are hereby directed to release the bank/ demat accounts/ lockers, etc" of the entities. PTI VRN MKJ