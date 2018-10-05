Sebi plans to recruit new executive director for legal segment

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Capital markets watchdog Sebi is planning to recruit an executive director to beef up its resources for faster and more effective execution of legal work.Currently, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has seven executive directors (EDs), as per the regulators website.These EDs are P K Nagpal, Nagendraa Parakh, Amarjeet Singh, Anand R Baiwar, S Ravindran, S V Murali Dhar Rao and Sujit Prasad.In a notice, the Sebi has invited applications for the post of ED in legal stream.The appointment will either be on deputation or contractual basis for an initial period of three years.The candidate should have a Bachelors' Degree in Law from a recognised university or institution with minimum 21 years of experience in dealing with problems relating to securities market or special knowledge or experience of law.Last month, the capital markets regulator said it is planning to hire as many as 120 officers.In a public notice, Sebi had invited applications for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for streams like general, legal, information technology and engineering.At present, the regulator has nearly 800 employees, including deputation and contract. PTI SPBALBAL