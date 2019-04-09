Sebi streamlines procedure to issue certified copies of orders, circulars

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi has streamlined the procedure for issuing certified copies of orders and circulars to the parties involved and other applicants. For the parties involved in the proceedings, the regulator said certified copies of the orders passed by Sebi will be provided without charging any fee. However, for additional certified copies of the order, the applicants will have to pay fees, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular dated April 4. Earlier, Sebi charged fees for certified copies from the person involved in proceedings. The regulator has also spelt out the procedure for issuing certified copies to applicants who are not directly related to the particular proceeding. A fee of Rs 50 per order or circular or Rs 5 per page, whichever is higher, will be charged as fees for each certified copy. The amount can be paid along with the application by way of a demand draft or direct credit in the bank account of the board. PTI VHP SRS HRS