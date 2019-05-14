SECI again extends deadline till May 31 for 3-GW manufacturing-linked solar bids

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) State-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) Tuesday again extended bids submission deadline for manufacturing-linked 3-gigawatt (GW) solar power tender till May 31. On April 22, SECI had extended the last date of bid submission for tender till May 14. "This has reference to...RfS (request for selection) selection of solar power developers for setting up of 3 GW ISTS (inter state transmission system)-connected solar PV power plant linked setting up of 1.5 GW (per annum) solar manufacturing plant under global competitive bidding (phase-II)," a SECI notice on its website said. According to the notice, the last date of bid submission is extended till May 31, 2019 (till 1600 hours). The techno-commercial bid opening shall be carried out from 1700 hours on the same day. Earlier, an industry source had said, "No bidder submitted bids for the tender on Monday (April 22). Thus, SECI had no alternative but to extend the deadline. The main issue is capping of tariff under the tender. SECI has capped tariff at Rs 2.75 per unit. The prospective bidder had flagged the issue during the pre-bid meeting earlier." SECI had floated the fresh tender for the 3-GW manufacturing-linked solar power tender in January this year. Initially, the bidders were to submit their bids by March 18. SECI had extended deadline for bid submission to April 4, from March 18. Again, the deadline was extended from till April 22. SECI is a nodal agency of the central government for auctioning renewable energy projects in the country. PTI ABI HRS