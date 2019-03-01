SECI auctions 750 MW solar capacity at Rs 2.48/unit

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Acme, Fortum, Palimarwar and Sitara emerged as the successful bidders, quoting tariff of Rs 2.48 per unit, for 750 MW solar energy capacities auction conducted by state-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a source said.The solar tariff of Rs 2.48 per unit quoted in the this auction was close to Rs 2.44 per unit achieved for the first time in May, 2017, in the auction conducted for Bhadla solar park.Acme has bagged 250 MW capacity project in the reverse auction held Friday, while Fortum, Palimarwar and Sitara won 250 MW, 40 MW and 100 MW, respectively.The second lowest tariff was offered by Rs 2.49 per cent unit for 360 MW.The SECI had invited solar tenders for 750 MW capacities to be executed at any location in India. Technical bids totalling 1,620 MW were received against the tendered capacity of 750 MW by 13 companies."I am confident that with this addition of 250 MW capacity, ACME will strive to achieve highest efficiency in solar power generation and strengthen its partnership with the Government in building a strong nation & economy," said Manoj Kumar Upadhyay, Founder and Chairman Acme Group in a statement after the auction. PTI KKS BAL