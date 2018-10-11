SECI extends deadline for 10 GW solar tender to Nov 12

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) State-run Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) Thursday extended the bid submission deadline to November 12 for 10 GW of inter-state transmission system (ISTS) connected solar capacities with 3 GW annual solar manufacturing. "The last date for submitting the bids for 10 GW solar capacities with 3 GW manufacturing capacity was October 12, 2018 under tender floated by the SECI. The deadline has been extended to November 12, 2018. The techno-commercial bids would be opened on November 13, 2018," a source said. "The bids for the auction were extended again and again due to technical and commercial issues raised by the bidders. Now, the ministry is in the process to make the tendering process glitch free." The RFS (request for selection) for players for 10 GW solar capacities was floated in May this year. The bid submission was August 27, 2018, which was later extended to September 27, 2018. The bids were to be opened on September 28, 2018. But it was against extended to October 12, 2018. Earlier, the manufacturing component was 5GW which was later reduced to 3 GW after discussion with the bidders. Moreover the minimum manufacturing capacity for bidders was also reduced to 600 MW from 1,000 MW. The first pre bid meeting for the RFS was held in June this year where developers have raised their issues. Another pre bid meeting held last month. The government has included the manufacturing component in the solar auction to reduce import dependence. India has set an ambitious target of having 100 GW of solar energy capacities by 2022. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has chalked out a plant to auction 34 GW of solar energy capacities this fiscal. PTI KKS MKJ