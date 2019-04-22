SECI postpones manufacturing-linked solar bid for 3 GW till May 14

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) State-run Solar Energy Corporation of India Monday extended bids submission deadline for the third time for manufacturing-linked 3GW solar power tender till May 14. "The RfS (request for selection) Selection of Solar Power Developers for Setting up of 3GW ISTS (inter state transmission system) Connected Solar PV Power Plant linked with setting up of 1.5GW (Per Annum) Solar Manufacturing Plant under Global Competitive Bidding (Phase-II)," a SECI notice on its web portal stated.According to the notice, the last date of bid submission is extended till May 14, 2019 (till 1600 hours). The techno-commercial bid opening shall be carried out from 1700 hours on same day.SECI had floated the fresh tender for the 3GW manufacturing linked solar power tender in January this year. Initially the bidders were to submit their bids by March 18, 2019. Earlier this month, the deadline for bid submission under this tender was extended from April 4 to April 22. SECI had also extended deadline for bid submission to April 4, from March 18, 2019.The industry source said,"No bidder submitted bids for the tender on Monday. Thus SECI had no alternative but to extend the deadline. The main issue is capping of tariff under the tender. SECI has capped tariff at Rs 2.75 per unit. The prospective bidder had flagged the issue during the pre bid meeting earlier."The capping of tariff has been an issue as it led to failure of a 10 GW manufacturing linked solar power tender last year also. The tender also witnessed many extensions of bid submission deadline and finally junked. PTI KKS MKJ