Second Edition of France India Sports Business Held in New Delhi

As of now, 10 to 13 French companies are present in India in this sector and I am sure that in the years to come, more French companies will choose India to develop their Business in this country," said H.E Philippe Vinogradoff, Ambassador for Sport India, as a strong young demographic nation, has made sports a strong driver of its economic development. As such India has chosen to create a holistic ecosystem for sports which would be transparent, robust and world class. India's performance in the 2018 Asian Games has thus been praiseworthy.France with its structured sports industry is an important player in the global sports industry. French companies are instrumental in spreading the practice of sports all over the world with their well-recognised expertise and innovation in this sector. This event started with a conference that was held to bring together policy makers, leading business minds and eminent sportspersons to identify key sectors of growth that would make sports a high-potential sunrise industry for investments. This was also a perfect occasion to launch the first release of the knowledge paper: 'Business of Sport - Rumble under our feet' co-published by French Trade Commission-Business France & Yes Bank who compile different articles about sports sector in a business point of view.The event was also the occasion for companies to meet Indian counterparts and B2B to share on their know-how and interact with Indian counterparts. Meet the delegation of French companies:ALCOR Equipements: ALCOR Equipements is an industry leader for modular grandstand seating (self-locking solutions). The company designs its own products and installs over 250,000 seats a year. It was the official provider for Euro 2016, World Football Cup 2018. It is already serving different States of India. For further information please visit: https://www.alcor-equipements.com/.Metalu Plast Leading French manufacturer of sports equipment and sport fencing, Metalu Plast accounts nearly 11,000 m of space on two production sites and 3,000 m warehouse of finished products in France. Metalu Plast offers a wide range of equipments for different sports: Football, Badminton, Basketball, Handball, Rugby, Tennis, Mini Tennis, Volleyball, Hockey, Golf. The company also manufactures multi-sports pitch and equips the biggest and most well-known stadiums in France with its products. In addition, a wide range of sports nets is also available. The sport enclosure is also part of its core business: ball stop, nets, hand rails and installation accessories are custom made. It was the official provider of World Football Cup in Russia 2018, Olympic Games in Rio in 2016 and it will be provider for CAN 2019 too. It is present in more than 30 countries. For further information please visit: http://www.metalu-plast.fr/en.ABEO ABEO, a French group, is one of the global leaders in the sports and leisure equipment sector. It has a turnover of approx. 200 M and employs more than 1,500 people. ABEO's activities are divided into three divisions: Gymnastics and other sports 'Gymnastics' represented by Gymnova, Janssen-Fritsen, Spieth Gymnastics and Spieth America, which rank among the world leaders in this specialty. Between them, these four brands participated 11 times in the Olympic Games; Janssen-Fritsen was a supplier at the Beijing Games in 2008, Gymnova in London in 2012, and Spieth Gymnastics and Gymnova supplied the Rio Games in 2016. These four ABEO brands give the Group a strong presence on every continent. 'Other sports' represented by Schelde Sports which specializes in team sports - particularly basketball; O'Jump which specializes in wrestling and other combat sports; ADEC Sport which is a generalist Belgian company, ERHARD Sport a specialist which equips sports halls in Germany, Cannice in China, Bosan in the Netherlands. Sportsafe UK is a specialist in the sports facility maintenance. Sportsafe UK employs some 90 people and works with clients at more than 15,000 sites. Climbing this division consists of the Entre-Prises brand, which is a global leader in artificial climbing walls, and the Top 30, Dock 39 and Clip'n climb brands. This division consists of France's leading brands - France Equipement, Sanitec, Suffixe and NAVIC - prospec brand in the UK and the USA, META in Germany. Each brand of ABEO designs its own product range in its own design office, manufactures the products using its own subsidiaries and then markets and installs them. Each entity has a great deal of autonomy. For further information please visit: http://www.groupe-abeo.fr/index-en.html.SodikartSodikart, world leader in karting industry, has built its reputation on an audacious development strategy, exclusive innovations supported by numerous patents and a constant pursuit of excellence in serving its customers. Sodikart is a financially sound and profitable company since its creation, present on the five continents (85 countries) and now a key player in the karting market offering a unique range of products and services:Rental karts "SODI Rental" - http://www.sodikart.com/en-gb/sodi-c13.html Racing karts "SODI Racing" - http://www.sodikart.com/en-gb/3mk-events-c14.htmlComplete range of accessories (Tekneex, Mekaone) and equipment (Box's) - http://www.sodikart.com/en-gb/accessories-and-equipment-c23.htmlDistance selling and specialized shops under the brand of ITAKAshop - http://www.sodikart.com/engb/itakashop-c15.htmlFor further information please visit: http://www.sodikart.com/en-gb/about-sodikart-c9.htmlParis Saint-GermainBased in Paris, the football Club has gone from a budget of 90 M EUR in 2010-2011 to 500 M EUR in 2017. In addition, 2 stars of international football are at present in the workforce: Neymar and Mbapp, new darlings of world of football. The aura and the positive image associated with these players allow the PSG brand to develop internationally: ticket prices, sponsorship contracts, rising demand of PSG T-shirts.For further information please visit: https://en.psg.fr/Based in Paris, the company is an integrator of new technologies in the modern sports business. The company will present 3 technologies at the conference:Seaters - Seaters helps brands create premium inbound marketing by leveraging data analysis and digital technology to deliver individualized messages at scale. This digital tool optimizes the return on investment of sponsorship contracts, collect infinite data on fans, mechanically eliminate last minute No Shows and have a positive impact on the filling of sports events.For further information please visit: http://www.getseaters.com/welcome/Vogo - An innovative in-venue live & replay experience. This video technology is at the crossroads of the enhanced fan experience (second screen for the live viewer) and a better performance of the pro sportsman (replay and multiple viewing angles for coaches and doctors).For further information please visit: http://www.vogosport.com/en/My Coach - French start-up created in 2011, My Coach Sport is the pioneering actor of digitization solutions for uses and processes in the accompaniment and practice of mass sports. This digital solution is the ideal assistant of the amateur and professional world. Intended mainly for educators, its vocation is to help in the day-to-day management and organization of a team or a club.For further information please visit: https://www.mycoachsport.com/About Business France: Business France is the National Agency for the Internationalization of the French Economy, responsible for fostering the international expansion of French businesses as well as promoting and facilitating international investments in France. 