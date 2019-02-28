Second heavily decomposed body brought out of Meghalaya's rat-hole mine

(Eds: Updating with details) Shillong, Feb 28 (PTI) Rescuers have retrieved the second heavily decomposed body of an unidentified digger from a 370-feet illegal rat-hole mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, 77 days after 15 men got trapped inside the flooded coal quarry, an official said Thursday. The body, located 200 feet away from the bottom of the mine, was brought out using the Indian Navy's underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and an NDRF boat on Wednesday, operations spokesman R Susngi told PTI.This is the second heavily decomposed body to be liftedfrom the mine after it flooded accidentally on December 13,2018.The first body, identified as that of Amir Hussain from Assam's Chirang district, was pulled out of the mine on January 24. Assistant Commandant of Guwahati-based National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) battalion, Santosh Singh, who has been leading a team of rescuers from the starting day of the tragedy, told PTI Thursday three more bodies of the miners were sighted in last few days but they slipped and vanished incourse of being pulled out of the narrow shaft of the mine."Efforts are on to relocate these bodies and bring themout of the mine," he said from the mine site located on thewestern side of a small hillock in Khloo-Ryngksan area by theside of Lytein river.The body pulled out of the mine Wednesday was dispatched to the civil hospital at the district headquarters atKhliehriat for postmortem examination, Susngi said.Fifteen miners were trapped deep inside the coal pit afterwater from the nearby Lytein river had gushed into the mine at Lumthari village in the Ksan area of East Jaintia Hillsdistrict on December 13 last year.Apart from the Indian Navy, the Army and the NDRF, thestate's agencies are engaged in the operations that began hours after the accident took place.Giving details of the Wednesday operation, the NDRF officer said five persons, four NDRF rescuers and one fromNavy, went down into the main shaft number 26."After all the hardship and our dedicated efforts finally this body was recovered from 200 ft inside rat-hole with the help of ROV," Singh said.The NDRF official said their efforts would continue till the last body was retrieved from the mine.Three companies, the Coal India Ltd, Kirloskar BrothersLtd and the KSB, continued with de-watering the mines andtheir total water discharge in 24 hours is over 1 crore litre, Susngi said.The mine disaster had shocked the nation. Media reportshave highlighted about the cash-rich illegal coal mining inEast Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya in violation of a banimposed by the National Green Tribunal in 2014.The Supreme Court had on January 3 expressed strongdissatisfaction over the rescue efforts to trace the trappedminers and told the state government to bring them out dead or alive. PTI JOP MM NSD SNS SRY