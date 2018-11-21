Second Hindi Cinema Samman Samaroh Won the Hearts at Vigyan Bhawan

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, November 21, 2018/PRNewswire/ --The most prestigious and historical hall of Vigyan Bhawan saw the 2nd edition of Hindi Cinema Samman Samaroh where the bigwigs of Hindi Film Industry were honored for their untiring contribution to Hindi Cinema. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655519/AAFT_Logo.jpg )"Almost after 110 years of Hindi Cinema, we somehow forgot to honor and highlight the contribution of this most popular cinema of the world at the central level with National awards exclusively. We at ICMEI-International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry could feel the pain of this need last year," said Dr. Sandeep Marwah President of ICMEI and Marwah Studios at the second edition of Hindi Cinema Samman Samaroh at Vigyan Bhawan.This year, an award committee was constituted at ICMEI in association with AAFT - Asian Academy of Film and Television - and announced National Awards in the first go for Film producers Boney Kapoor, Mehul Kumar, Actor-Director Nandita Das, Actor Sanjay Kapoor and Zareen Khan and Film Educator Deepak Marwah who shared the prestigious dais of Vigyan Bhawan with Ministers of Government of India.The awards were presented by Hon. Satya Pal Singh Union Minister of State, Ministry of Human Resource Development responsible for Higher Education and Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Government of India and Hon. Vijay Sampla Union Minister of State Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India. The Ministers were also felicitated for their contribution to Hindi Cinema.The awards were presented for contribution in various fields of Hindi Cinema to Kirit Somaiya Member of Parliament Tigmanshu Dhulia Rahul Rawail Abhishek Sharma - Director, Saurabh Shukla Manish Paul Yashpal Sharma Aryaman Ramsay Vivaan Parashar-Actors, Dilip Sen Sameer Sen- Music Directors, Robin Bhatt President SWA & writer Kamlesh Pandey Script writer Kumar Mohan Editor Bollywood & TV Reporter Vivek Paul Producer; B N Tiwari President Ashok Dubey Gen Sec and Gangeshwar Lal Shrivastav Treasurer of FWICE; Rajendra Singh Gen Sec WICA, Sudhanshu Srivastav Senior Vice President WIMPSTEA Sharad Shelar President CCMAHD Amar Haldipur President CMA Taran Bajaj Casting Actor & Director and Rhythm Datta, Joint Secretary, Dada Saheb Phalke Film Foundation Award.H E Dr. Ashraf Shikhaliyev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan was awarded the Hindi Cinema Samarthak Award."Appreciation is the key to enthusiasm. Our film industry is known to the world. The best film makers of the world watch Hindi cinema as it is a total entertainment," said Boney Kapoor, Chairman of the award Committee this time."Hindi Films have contributed to Hindi learning not only in India but all over the world. Not only entertainment, Hindi films are the best ambassador of our culture too. People all over the world like and love Hindi cinema. I congratulate each and every awardee and especially Sandeep Marwah for taking initiative to start an award like this," said Satya Pal Singh, Union Minister, Government of India."Hindi Cinema is the biggest in the country number wise, quality wise and popularity wise. It needs to be honored and highlighted. I am lucky to be associated with now the most prestigious National Award for Hindi Cinema. My best wishes to each and every one present here and to the whole Hindi film industry for marvellous contribution towards entertainment," added Vijay Sampla, Union Minister, Government of India."Hindi Cinema is a complete package of Entertainment, Education and Information. It is the best way to learn Hindi, know the world through pictures and has enhanced tourism to a great extent," added Marwah.About AAFTAAFT is the premiere film & television institute of India. AAFT- Asian Academy of Film and Television is one of the first ten best film schools of the World. For more information, visit: http://www.aaft.com. Source: Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT) PWRPWR