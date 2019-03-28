Second unit of NTPC's Solapur project to be commercially operational from midnight Friday

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) State-run power giant NTPC on Thursday said Unit-2 of 660 MW of Solapur Super Thermal Power Project in Maharashtra will begin commercial operation from midnight Friday. Unit-1 of 660 MW of Solarpur project has already been commissioned. The project has two units of 660 MW each. "Unit-2 of 660 MW of Solapur Super Thermal Power Station (2 X 660 MW) will be declared on commercial operation from 00:00 hrs of March 30 2019," according to a BSE filing. According to the statement, with this, the commercial capacities of Solapur Super Thermal Power Station, NTPC and NTPC group would become 1,320 MW, 45,725 MW and 52,866 MW, respectively. PTI KKS HRS