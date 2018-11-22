Secretary general of ABC India elected as IFABC's EC member

/RNew Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Secretary General of the Audit Bureau of Circulations Hormuzd Masani was elected as honorary treasurer of the International Federation of Audit Bureaux of Certification for the sixth consecutive term and also its Executive Committee member. The International Federation of Audit Bureaux of Certification (IFABC) made the announcement at its bi-annual general assembly held at San Francisco in California recently, a statement from the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) said Thursday. Masani was also elected as the honorary treasurer of Asia Pacific Audit Bureaux of Certification (APABC), the regional arm of the IFABC. The IFABC represents print and digital measurement organisations all over the world, including Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Chinese Taipei, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the USA. It is a voluntary federation established since 1963 to promote third party independent verification of digital and print measurement. The ABC India has been a founder member of the IFABC ever since it was established. The ABC India undertakes circulation audits of 743 member publications (daily newspapers, weeklies and magazines) every six months. PTI ASG DPB