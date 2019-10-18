Secretary of Delhi Assembly Speaker the latest high-profile victim of mobile phone snatchers

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel's secretary Ajay Rawal is the latest high-profile victim of mobile phone snatchers in Delhi. According to the police, three men riding a motorcycle snatched the i-Phone 6 of Rawal when he was walking to a market near his home in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar on Thursday evening. "I left my home around 7 pm to go GH-13 block market in Paschim Vihar. I was walking near Kendriya Vidyalaya when the three men came on a bike. I was talking to someone on the phone, when one of the pillion riders snatched the phone from my hand and fled on the bike," Rawal said in his complaint. The police said that they received a complaint on Thursday at around 7.15 pm and a case has been registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the IPC. "We are checking CCTV footage from the nearby area to identify the accused," a senior police officer said.Rawal (42) lives with his family in Ambika Vihar in Paschim Vihar. Earlier on Thursday morning, a 51-year-old senior Air Force official was allegedly robbed of his mobile phone in New Delhi's Connaught Place area. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's niece Damyanti Ben Modi's purse containing cash of Rs 50,000 and two mobile phones were wrenched from her grasp by two persons when she was alighting from an auto-rickshaw in North Delhi's Civil Lines area earlier this month. PTI NIT NIT SMNSMN