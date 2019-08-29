'Section 375' to close Singapore South Asian International Film Festival

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) "Section 375", starring Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna, will be the closing film at the Singapore South Asian International Film Festival (Sg.SAIFF).Directed by Ajay Bahl, the film revolves around the Section 375 of Indian Penal Code laws and explores the issue of sexual harassment.Chadha said she excited to present the film to a large live audience at the third edition of the film festival."The fact that the film has been selected to be the closing film of a prestigious film festival like Sg.SAIFF is a matter of great satisfaction and honour for me... "The film is about creating a meaningful dialogue in society about the rape law in India and it is fitting that its journey start at a prestigious film festival," the actor said in a statement.Akshaye said a flagship screening at the film festival is the best possible way for the movie to start its journey into people's minds and hearts."I am happy that the film has been picked to be the closing film at Sg.SAIFF... It is an amazing platform to showcase the hard work and passion that has gone into crafting this film and my personal journey in playing this character which has so many shades and nuances," he said.Festival co-chairman Piiyush Singh said the idea behind the Sg.SAIFF is to have quality films that trigger conversations around societal issues and cinema. "We are happy to have a line up of stimulating films in such short span of time and the idea is to be better with each passing year," Singh said.The festival, to be held from August 30 to September 7 in Singapore, will also include an awards ceremony. PTI RDSRDS