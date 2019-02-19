Security agencies have strong evidence on Pak's involvement in Pulwama attack: Rathore

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Security agencies have "strong evidence" on Pakistan's involvement in the Pulwama terror attack and this has clearly been conveyed to the neighbouring country, Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said on Tuesday.His remarks came after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan assured India that action would be taken against the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack if New Delhi shared "actionable intelligence".In a video message to the nation, Khan responded to India's assertion of Pakistan's involvement in the attack and warned against any retaliatory action targeting his country.Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, Rathore said: "The security and investigative agencies have strong evidence regarding this (Pakistan's involvement in the attack) and it has been clearly conveyed to them."He said this in response to a question on Khan's remarks seeking evidence."Now, as the prime minister has said, the security forces have been given full freedom, they will work further in a planned manner," the Union minister said.Asked about Khan's warning, he said India and its government knew how to keep the country safe and would do so."India is a responsible country and it knows how to protect its people and will do so," Rathore said."India has made it clear that unless Pakistan shuns terrorism, no talks will take place. If talks take place, it will be for eliminating terrorism," the information and broadcasting minister said.The Ministry of External Affairs would look into the offer of talks by the Pakistani Prime Minister, he added.Rathore said Pakistan was given evidence related to terror attacks several times in the past, but no action was taken by the neighbouring country."We are still waiting for action on the (26/11) Mumbai terror attack, for which evidence was given to it (Pakistan)," he told reporters.Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14. PTI VIT ASK RC