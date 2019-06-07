Security arrangements for Kheer Bhawani fair reviewed

Srinagar, Jun 7 (PTI) A top Jammu and Kashmir Police official Friday reviewed security arrangements for devotees at Kheer Bhawani Temple in Ganderbal district ahead of an annual fair beginning next week. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Central Kashmir Range) V K Birdi visited the temple and reviewed the security arrangements, a police spokesman said. He said the DIG was accompanied by Ganderbal district police chief Khalil Ahmad Poswal and other senior officials. Poswal briefed the DIG about the elaborate security arrangements put in place for the devotees, the spokesman said. The DIG later interacted with the temple authorities and assured them of all possible assistance from police for the smooth conduct of the mela. Thousands of Kashmiri Pandits from across the country are expected to visit the temple on Monday. PTI SSB SMNSMN