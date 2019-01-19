Security arrangements for R-Day reviewed in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 19 (PTI) Inspector General of Police, Jammu, M K Sinha Saturday reviewed the security arrangements here ahead of Republic day function, directing officers to maintain strict vigilance in view of terror threat and frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan. He stressed on proper and intensive foot patrolling and surveillance of the areas in and around the main venue of the function, checking of hotels and other lodgments on continuous basis and alertness at check points which have been established at select places in border areas so that anti-national elements trying to sneak into the city are intercepted, a police spokesman said. IGP Jammu called for proper co-ordination among all the intelligence agencies, Army, Paramilitary forces, Traffic and Security wing in their respective areas of jurisdiction for smooth and incident free conduct of the national event, the spokesman said. "Any input related to infiltration be disseminated with all concerned on real time basis. All border police stations and police posts, Village Defence Committees be strengthened and proper briefing be given to them by supervisory offices on daily basis regarding nature and importance of duties to be performed by them," he said. He also reviewed the security arrangement at Sports Stadium, University of Jammu the venue of the main Republic Day function, the spokesman said. On the border management front, the IGP directed for night patrolling on national highway. PTI TAS RCJ