Security arrangements in place for smooth conduct of elections in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 25 (PTI) Rajasthan DGP Kapil Garg said Thursday that adequate security arrangements have been made in order to ensure peaceful election in the state. The DGP said 21,000 home guards, 1,000 forest guards and 1,980 Rajasthan border home guards are being deployed for the polls. Two Quick Response teams will be provided in each assembly constituency besides ample deployment of forces in sensitive areas. Strict security arrangements have been made by police for effective prevention of anti-social elements on the interstate border, Garg said. Polls in two phases are due in the state on April 29 and May 6.