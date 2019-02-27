Security beefed up at Hindon airbase

Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 27 (PTI) Security has been beefed up at the Hindon Air Force station area in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, police said. Police are having extra vigil outside the airbase (outer cordon), while the Air Force police is responsible for the security within the station (inner cordon), Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Upendra Agarwal said. The DIG said extra vigil was done outside the boundaries of the Bharat Electronics Limited, an aerospace and defence company. The Central Electronics Limited in Sahibabad area is also being monitored by the police. There is also vigil at the Ordnance Factory in Muradnagar to check any type of infiltration, the officer added. PTI CORRHMB