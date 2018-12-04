Security beefed up in Gautam Buddh Nagar after Bulandshahr violence

Noida (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) Authorities beefed up security in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of western Uttar Pradesh on Monday after a mob rampaged through a Bulandshahr neighbourhood earlier in the day against alleged cow slaughter during which two people, including a police official, died.District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh said he has spoken to officers to ensure security in the district, specially in areas such as Jewar and Dankaur, which has boundaries with Bulandshahr."Caution is being taken," Singh told PTI.Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma said the police department has intensified checking of vehicles coming from Bulandshahr."We are also keeping a tab on social media to check spread of rumours," said Sharma.Police also took out a march in Greater Noida Monday night. a large number of police personnel participated in the march, officials said.The department has urged residents for cooperation to maintain peace in the area.A police inspector, who had probed the Akhlaq lynching case initially, and a youth died of gunshot injuries earlier Monday in violence over alleged illegal cow slaughter in Bulandshahr.Additional Director General (Meerut zone) Prashant Kumar said the protestors pelted stones on police officials and indulged in arson, setting ablaze several vehicles and a police chowki. PTI KIS ABHABH