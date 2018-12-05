Security beefed up in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Dec 5 (PTI) In the wake of a mob violence in Bulandshahr allegedly over illegal cow slaughter, the administration in this western UP district has asked officials to keep a check on illegal slaughtering even as prohibitory orders remain in place.District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari chaired a meeting of senior officials and instructed them to check illegal slaughtering with immediate effect, an official said.She has asked officials not to spare anyone indulging in such activities.Two days ago, section 144 of CrPC (that prohibits assembly of more than four persons at a spot) had been imposed in the district till December 26, keeping festivals and exams in view.Senior Superintendent of Police Upendra Agarwal said that all circle officers have been instructed to keep extra vigil on Thursday, the 26th anniversary of demolition of Babri mosque in Ayodhya.Intense checking will be initiated in sensitive areas of the district, he said. PTI CORR DPB