Security beefed up in Srinagar ahead of Republic Day

Srinagar, Jan 19 (PTI) Security has been beefed up in the city a week before the Republic Day in the wake of series of grenade attacks on security establishments recently, officials said here on Saturday."Security measures have been put in place to ensure the Republic Day passes off peacefully," the officials said.They said security has been beefed up in Srinagar especially in the wake of recent grenade attacks in the city."Security forces have been asked to remain alert and more check-points have been erected and vehicles entering the city were being checked randomly," the officials said. On Friday, terrorists carried out two grenade attacks on security forces in Kashmir, including one in the Lal Chowk area of the city, but there were no reports of any casualty. Earlier on Thursday, militants hurled a grenade on police personnel at Zero Bridge here, resulting in injuries to three policemen. They said a security grid has been put in place around Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium here the main venue for the January 26 function.The traffic movement has been restricted near the stadium from Saturday till January 26, the officials said.Confirming the restrictions, a police spokesman said the movement of traffic on road stretch from Radio Kashmir Chowk to Ram Munshi Bagh/Gupkar Crossing has been "restricted" till the Republic Day function."Due to security reasons, the road stretch from Radio Kashmir Chowk up to Ram Munshi Bagh / Gupkar Crossing has been restricted for general vehicular movement till 25th of January-2019 and there shall be a separate traffic regulation system for 26th of January-2019 which will be put out in due course of time, the spokesman said.He said the motorists coming from Pantha Chowk and adjacent areas to the city centre should adopt Sonwar-Ram Munshi Bagh-Dalgate-M A Road stretch and vice versa to commute.Motorists coming from Raj Bagh and adjacent areas intending to travel towards Pantha Chowk side should adopt Radio Kashmir Chowk-JK Bank Corporate Office Crossing-Dalgate-R M Bagh-Sonwar, the spokesman said.Similary, he said, motorists coming from south Kashmir/Pantha Chowk area intending to travel Barzulla/Hyderpora/Rambagh areas are requested to prefer national highway and enter via Natipora/Sanat Nagar.The spokesman regretted inconvenience caused to the public. PTI SSB RCJ