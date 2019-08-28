Security beefed up in view of death anniv of 2 men killed in 2013

Muzaffarnagar (UP) Aug 28 (PTI) Security has been beefed up with additional police deployment in Kawal and Malakpura villages in this district of Uttar Pradesh in view of the sixth death anniversary of two men who were killed in Kawal, following which communal riots had erupted in the district and adjoining areas.A "havan" would be organised in Malakpura to mark the death anniversary of the two men -- Sachin and Gaurav -- and a number of people, including Union minister Sanjeev Balyan, were expected to attend it, former block president Virender Singh told reporters here on Wednesday.Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been clamped in Jansath tehsil of the district to maintain law and order.Three men -- Sachin, Gaurav and Shahnawaz -- were killed in a clash over a road accident in the district on August 27, 2013, triggering communal violence. PTI CORR RC