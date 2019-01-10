Security cover of Sidhu enhanced, bullet-proof vehicle provided: sources

Chandigarh, Jan 9 (PTI) The Punjab government is learnt to have increased the security cover of Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in the wake of threats issued to him, sources said Wednesday. A bullet-proof vehicle has also been provided to Sidhu by the state government, the sources close to Sidhu said. In November 2018, the Congress had sought the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security cover for Sidhu citing "growing threat perception" to his life. Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had written a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in this regard as Sidhu was to campaign outside Punjab for the party. PTI CHS VSD SNESNE