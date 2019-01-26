Security forces kill 2 militants in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 26 (PTI) Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on Saturday in Khunmoh area on the outskirts of Srinagar city in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said, as Republic Day events were being held in parts of the city.He said the search turned into a gun battle after militants opened firing on security forces.Two militants were killed in the operation, the official said adding that their identity and group affiliation were being ascertained. PTI MIJ ABHABH