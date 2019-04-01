Security guard injured while trying to stop man from pickpocketing in DTC bus

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) A private security guard, in his 50s, was injured when he tried to stop a man from allegedly pickpocketing in a DTC bus near Delhi's Gol Dak Khana area on Monday, police said.Rajinder Prasad was inflicted with a knife injury on his arm by the accused while trying to escape, they said.The incident happened around 4 pm when Prasad spotted a man trying to steal from someone's pocket in a moving bus. Prasad tried to catch him, Madhur Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) said.In order to escape from Prasad's clutch, the accused took out a knife and slashed it on his arm. He then jumped off the moving bus and fled following which the passengers in the bus raised an alarm and the bus was stopped, he said.Some of the passengers even tried to chase the accused but he managed to flee, he added.Prasad was taken to LNJP Hospital and he was discharged after primary treatment, the officer said.A case has been registered at Parliament Street police station, police said, adding that they are scanning through CCTV footage to identify the accused. PTI AMP AMP SOMSOM