Security of Pakistani prisoners in Raj jails stepped up, prison officials removed

Jaipur, Feb 22 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has removed the Jaipur Jail Superintendent and the deputy jailor following the killing of a Pakistani prisoner by fellow inmates even as security of Pakistani prisoners lodged in various jails of the state has been enhanced following the incident.At present, there are 16 Pakistani prisoners, five each in Jaipur and Bikaner, two in Jodhpur, three in Sriganganagar and one in Kota Jail.Pakistani prisoners remain in separate barracks and security arrangements have been enhanced further, NRK Reddy, Director General- Jail, said. The 50-year-old Pakistani prisoner Shakrullah was killed on Wednesday in the TV room of the jail after a brawl with other inmates over the choice of channel to watch.In a related development, Jaipur Jail Superintendent Sanjay Yadav and deputy jailor Jagdish Sharma have been removed and put under APO (awaiting posting orders). Rakesh Mohan Sharma has been posted as the jail superintendent. Warder of ward 10 Ramswaroop and head warder Bhaiyanath Sharma were suspended. The action was taken on Wednesday night after the incident, according to IG-Jail Rupinder Sharma. A case has been registered with Lalkothi Police Station against four jail inmates - Ajit, Manoj, Kulvendra and Bhajan Meena - under section 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPCMeanwhile, there has been no response from the Pakistan High commission for claiming the body of Shakrullah, which has been kept at SMS Hospital after post-mortem.I have received no communication from the high commission so far. We will wait for instructions from the government for the disposal of the body if there is no response from the high commission, Rajiva Swaroop, Additional Chief Secretary- Home, said. Shakrullah was lodged in the Jaipur Central Jail since 2011 and was serving life imprisonment after he was convicted in 2017 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He was arrested for running a module to radicalise local youths with support and guidance of Pakistan-based handlers.PTI SDA DVDV