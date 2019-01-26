Security passes:Barring of some journalists from covering R-Day function will be looked into says Advisor Kumar

Jammu, Jan 26 (PTI) Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar Saturday said the issue of some journalists not being permitted to cover the Republic Day function in Srinagar would be looked into. He said the entire process of security clearance for issuance of passes to journalists would be reviewed for better coordination in future. "It is learnt that today at Republic Day parade venue in Srinagar some journalists were not permitted to cover the event as the security passes issued to them were found not to be authenticated. The matter shall be looked into, Kumar, who is incharge home department, said in a statement here. He said primarily the incident occurred because of the procedure followed by the police for issuance of security passes during such events. "The entire process of such security clearance shall be reviewed for better coordination in future," he said. PTI TAS RCJ