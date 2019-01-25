Security tightened across Punjab, Haryana for R-Day

Chandigarh, Jan 25 (PTI) Security was stepped up across Punjab and Haryana ahead of the 70th Republic Day celebrations on Saturday.Additional security force was deployed at vulnerable places and key installations, including railway stations, bus stands, airports, government buildings in both the states and Union Territory Chandigarh, officials said on Friday.Tight security arrangements have also been made where the flag hoisting ceremonies will be held, they further said.Police in Punjab and Haryana have set up check points at several places including highways and put up barricades for keeping a check on anti-social elements.Vehicles were also being checked at various places, officials said.Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore will hoist the national flag at a state-level function at Hoshiarpur while Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will unfurl the flag at Patiala, officials said.Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya will unfurl the national flag at Panchkula. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will hoist the national flag at Bhiwani, officials said.All check posts along the inter-state borders on Punjab and Haryana have also been put under maximum alert, they said. PTI CHS VSD DPB