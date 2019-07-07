Security tightened in Valley ahead of Burhan Wani's death anniversary

Srinagar, Jul 7 (PTI) Security has been beefed up in the Valley ahead of the third death anniversary of former Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on Monday, officials said, as separatists called for a shutdown to mark the day.Wani, once a poster boy of militancy in the Valley, was killed in an encounter with security forces on 8 July, 2016, in Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.His killing triggered massive protests and a prolonged period of curfews and shutdowns across the valley. Over a period of more than four months, 85 people were killed and thousand others injured in clashes between security forces and protestors.Officials said mobile internet services have been snapped in the four districts - Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian - of south Kashmir as a precautionary measure. Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said every step has been taken to ensure the day passes off peacefully. He said there will be no restrictions on the movement of the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. "The yatra will continue. There is no problem." Said the DGP, "Whatever is needed to maintain security, all such steps have been taken and arrangements made for tomorrow (Monday). People are cooperating and there are no reports of any untoward incident. We are sure the day will pass off peacefully."He said no decision has been taken to impose generalised restrictions on the movement of people in the valley."We have not yet decided on imposing restrictions in the valley, but the deputy commissioners and district superintendents of police will take decisions at the local level wherever intervention is needed. But, we do not have any plan for generalised restrictions," he said.Officials also said stringent security arrangements have been put in place to maintain law and order on Monday. "Security has been beefed up in sensitive areas of valley to avoid any untoward incident," a senior police officer said. PTI SSB TIRTIR