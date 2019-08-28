SEEDS Begins Work Towards Restoring Lives, Homes and Schools Through its Ashray India Flood Response

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This year again, devastating floods have struck several states leading to heavy losses of lives and property - over 17 million[i] lives have been impacted. As heavy downpour continues to hit several parts of the country, SEEDS (Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society) is reaching out to the worst-affected communities in key districts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Assam, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. The team is on the ground assessing the needs and requirements of the affected people and distributing the essential hygiene kits and school kits in addition to undertaking cleaning and chlorination of wells.With its 25 years of experience, SEEDS believes that providing early relief like medical care, water and sanitation solutions on one hand, and working with communities towards recovery or restoring homes, schools and health centres on the other hand, is an equal priority from day one. This helps build long-term security and resilience among people. People affected by these floods need support in building a strong and robust defense against such unpredictable weather phenomena. Enabling resilience through early relief and recovery is the critical need of the hour.Through its Ashray India Flood Response, SEEDS invites support from all the citizens, corporates, institutions/embassies and philanthropists to help restore lives, homes, schools with dignity.To know how one's contribution makes a huge difference in someone's life, visit http://www.seedsindia.org/indiafloodresponse2019Join hands with SEEDS as the contribution can help save and restore lives of those worst-affected by the floods. The people across the country look forward to SEEDS support. Donate now and spread the word.Health Kit: To help a family cope with minor injuries and illnesses, and protect it from upcoming post-flood diseases such as malaria and dengue. Donate Rs. 700 - it comprises first-aid, ORS, mosquito repellent and a mosquito net.Hygiene Kit: To ensure dignity for a family and protect it from diseases arising from poor sanitary conditions. Donate Rs 1,200 - it comprises of toothbrushes and paste, towels, sanitary pads, nail cutter, bathing and washing soap, buckets and a mug. An additional family water filter can be included for Rs. 2,500Home Utility Kit: To enable a family to cook and rest. Donate Rs. 3,500 - it comprises of plates, glasses, bowl, spoons, cooker, floor mat, bed sheet, lighter and solar lamp with USB charger.Student Kit: To enable a student to restart studies and avoid probable loss of an academic year. Donate Rs. 1,200 - it comprises a bag, notebook, game, color pencils, pencil box, lunch box and water bottle.#Back2LifeA Health Camp will provide speedy healthcare through trained doctors and medicines. Rs 5 Lacs for a 7-day camp catering to 1,000 families. To ensure there is clean drinking water in the community, SEEDS will help clean wells or install community filters where needed - Rs. 2 Lacs per facility#Back2SchoolA Classroom Kit will restart education for a group of children and help avoid loss of academic year. SEEDS support teachers to restart studies as soon as possible. Rs. 20,000 for a classroom. To ensure schools can welcome students once again, SEEDS will work with the school management in repair and restoration of school buildings - Rs. 25 Lacs for a school#Back2HomeA Home Restoration Kit will help repair and refurbish a home. SEEDS will carry out the task together with the home owners. Rs. 20,000 for a family. To ensure everyone has a roof over their heads, SEEDS will rebuild homes and toilets for families rendered homeless - Rs. 1 Crore to help a cluster/village of 100 familiesAbout SEEDS:SEEDS (Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society) is a not-for-profit organisation that enables community resilience through practical solutions in the areas of disaster readiness, response and rehabilitation. Since 1994, the organisation has worked extensively on every major disaster in the Indian subcontinent - grafting innovative technology on to traditional wisdom. SEEDS is also India's first agency to be certified for the Global Core Humanitarian Standards - an international certification system for quality and accountability in humanitarian response.For more information, visit www.seedsindia.org;https://twitter.com/SeedsIndia [i] https://www.ndmindia.nic.in/images/gallery/Situation%20report%20as%20on%2012-08-2019%20-at%201800%20-converted.pdf PWRPWR