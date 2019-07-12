Seen dancing with guns, Uttarakhand MLA's expulsion from BJP recommended

Dehradun, Jul 12 (PTI) State BJP in-charge Shyam Jaju has recommended Pranav Singh Champion's expulsion from the party even before the suspended Khanpur MLA could respond to a notice seeking an explanation from him on a viral video in which he was seen dancing with guns in his hands.Jaju, who is in charge of the party's affairs in Uttarakhand, has made the recommendation to the central leadership, state BJP media in-charge Devendra Bhasin told reporters here Friday.On a notice served earlier to the MLA which gave him ten days' time to explain his conduct, Bhasin said the state BJP will wait for the legislator's response before making its recommendation to the party's central leadership.The notice served to the MLA on Thursday seeks an explanation from him explaining why he should not be expelled from the party.The party had also extended his three-month suspension for an indefinite period as a penal action.Champion landed himself in fresh trouble on Wednesday when a video showing him dancing with guns to a popular Bollywood number in front of cheering supporters went viral, leaving the party red faced. PTI ALM SOMSOM