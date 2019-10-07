Seer says will move NGT against burning of Ravana effigy

Mathura, Oct 7 (PTI) Opposing the practice of burning of Ravana effigy on Dussehra, spiritual leader Adhokshajanand Deo Tirth Mahraj on Monday said he will approach the National Green Tribunal against it as it causes pollution.The seer claimed the practice is also against the tenets of Hinduism and noted that the demon king is worshipped in some parts of the country. I was expecting that the government will take take some action after the tragic incident in Punjab on the day of Dussehra last year. Now I would request the National Green Tribunal to stop the practice since it also pollutes environment," he told reporters. At least 61 people were killed and over 70 sustained injuries when a train sliced through revellers who had spilled onto tracks while watching a Ravana effigy go up in flames near Joda Phatak in Amritsar on October 19 last year. Comparing the burning of Ravana effigy to "last rites", he said it is against the Hindu culture to treat it "as a source of entertainment"."It is a crime to hurt the sentiments of followers of Ravan, who hold him in high esteem," he said.Lankesh Bhakta Mandal lead by noted advocate Omveer Saraswat has been worshipping Ravan at Lord Shiva temple Laxmi Nagar Mathura on the day of Dussehra.Saraswat said that at he is also mulling filing a plea in the National Green Tribunal for a ban on the practice. PTI CORR RT