Seers demand Ram temple in Ayodhya, repeal of Art 370

Haridwar, June 19 (PTI) Several Hindu seers Wednesday renewed the demand for building a Ram temple in Ayodhya and abolishing Article 370 of the Constitution, saying it is the time for Modi government to honour people's mandate to it.The seers raised the demand during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Marg Darshak Mandal meeting.The seers attending the meeting expressed satisfaction at the Lok Sabha poll verdict.They said the poll outcome symbolised the victory of nationalism, Hindutva and development over the politics of dynasty, casteism, appeasement and corruption.Addressing the meeting,VHP president V S Kokje spoke at length on Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution and said the poll outcome was a reflection of people's overwhelming support for some important decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his last tenure.It is time for the Modi government now to honour the mandate given to it by the people, he added. Talking to reporters later, Parmanand ji Maharaj of Akhand Paramdham Ashram said the steps taken in the national interest during Modi's last tenure such as creation of a separate 'ayog' for the protection and safety of cows need to be taken to their logical conclusion now.The saints and seers reminded the BJP of its promises in the vision document for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and said it was time for the party to act on those commitments, including the creation of a National Register of Citizens, abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A of the Constitution, resettling Hindus in the Kashmir valley and construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.