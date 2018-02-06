SEG Automotive working on a slew of products, technologies

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Auto component maker SEG Automotive India today said it is working on a slew of products and technologies to make internal combustion engines environment-friendly as well as fuel efficient.

The Bengaluru-based firm, which is a leading supplier of various auto components like starter motors, is also gearing up to offer solutions in the electric vehicle segment.

"Today there is no consensus of what is right solution in electric mobility. There are a lot of options. We are also researching as to which would be the right product to come out for electrification," SEG Automotive India Managing Director Anil Kumar M R told PTI.

The company is looking to develop electrification solutions in automotive sector in future while working on a slew of technologies to help the OEMs meet upcoming stringent fuel economy and emission norms, he added.

"A lot is happening in the EV space. So while all these happen, something has to be done now and that is where our contribution comes into picture," Kumar M R said.

The company is engaged with a lot of companies to help them satisfy CAFC norms by 2022, he added.

"We have complete technology and we are already engaged with many OEMs with a target to reach fleet CAFC norms. We are offering start stop technology which can help in 6-8 per cent reduction in CO2 emission," Kumar M R said.

The company is also offering 48V-Boost Recuperation Machines which can help reduce CO2 emissions by 15 per cent.

"We are offering options in internal combustion engines to qualify for CAFC norms while we work on the electrified solutions. Hybrid is also going to pick up due to requirements to meet CO2 emission norms," Kumar said.

The company, which was earlier part of the Bosch group, said clarity in policy regarding electric vehicle segment is necessary for the growth of the segment.

"I think policy clarity is important because when money gets into a project it has to have its paybacks and the need for the investments. So policy clarity certainly is necessary as one of the key drivers for penetration of EVs on a full scale," Kumar said.

Last month, Bosch Group had announced the completion of sale of Robert Bosch Starter Motors Generators Holding GmbH, to Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group (ZMJ) and an investment group.

As part of the transition, the Indian arm of the Boschs starter motor and generator division has been named as SEG Automotive India. PTI MSS RKL SBT