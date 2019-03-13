Seizure of Fake Casio Watches in Kolkata

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) KOLKATA, March 13, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Kolkata police raided shops in Radha Bazaar Lane on Saturday evening (9.3.2019), and seized large quantities of fake watches bearing the trademarks of CASIO.Umesh Kumar Gupta, Legal Head of Casio India said, "Casio has been contemplating the raid action in Radha Bazaar since a long time. We would like to thank Kolkata police for their swift action. The Company will continue to take appropriate action to protect its brand image and safeguard the intellectual property associated with CASIO products. Interest of customers is paramount and the Company will also continue to educate customers about the genuine Casio products and authorized channels."The brand is continuously advising consumers to purchase Casio products only from authorized retail partners, modern retail outlets and official online channel partners. Consumers can visit https://locator.casio.com/en-IN/store/wat/map/ and https://www.casio-intl.com/in/en/news/2015/BewareofFakeCasioCalculatorswhenpurchasingonline/ or contact Casio India on casiocare@casio.co.in for more information on its official channel partners.About Casio India Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd. has been operating in India since 1996 and has established the distribution channel as well as the brand for most of its products. Casio Computer Co. Ltd, Japan, the parent company of CIC is engaged into manufacturing and marketing of various consumer products throughout the world.Casio India's range of products include sales & marketing of Handheld Calculators, Desktop Calculators, Scientific Calculators, Printing Calculators, Label Printers, Laser-LED based green Projectors, Wrist Watches, Clocks, ECR (Electronic Cash register) and EMI (Electronic Musical Instrument). The company has also established service Centre's across the country to provide after-sales-service at the doorstep of the customer. Today, Casio is known for its reliable product quality and exemplary innovations and is one of the world's most recognized brands due to its vast product range.Source: Casio India Co. Private Limited PWRPWR