Select base metals ease on sluggish demand

Mumbai, Jun 12 (PTI) Select base metals including copper, brass sheet cuttings, aluminium ingots and tin eased at the non-ferrous metal market here today on selling by stockists amid sluggish demand from industrial users.

While, zinc rebounded modestly owing to fresh demand from alloy industries.

Tin prices shed Rs 5 per kg to Rs 1,470 from Mondays closing level of Rs 1,475.

Copper scrap heavy and copper armature moved down by Rs 3 per kg each to Rs 485 and Rs 476 as against Rs 488 and Rs 479, respectively.

Copper sheet cuttings and aluminium ingots edged down by Rs 2 per kg each to Rs 474 and Rs 364 as compared to Rs 476 and Rs 478, respectively.

Copper cable scrap, copper utensils, copper billets and brass sheet cuttings softened by a rupee per kg each to Rs 492, Rs 449, Rs 520 and Rs 364, respectively.

However, zinc recovered Rs 3 per kg to Rs 241 as against Rs 238, previously. PTI BPD SHW ANS