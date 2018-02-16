Select base metals rise on stockists buying, global cues

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Select base metal prices rose by up to Rs 5 per kg at the non-ferrous metal market on increased buying by stockists, tracking a firm trend overseas. Besides pick up in demand from consuming industries at domestic spot market too fuelled the uptrend.

Traders said persistent buying by stockists buying, triggered by a firm trend overseas mainly pushed up select base metal prices.

Globally, copper for delivery in three-month was ended up 0.3 per cent at USD 7,182 a metric tonne on the London Metal Exchange.

In the national capital, copper mixed scrap and nickel plate (4x4) advanced by Rs 2 and Rs 5 to Rs 410 and Rs 800-805 per kg respectively. zinc ingot also enquired higher by Rs 2 to Rs 126-132 per kg.

Following are todays metal rates (in Rs per kg):

Zinc ingot Rs 126-132, Nickel plate (4x4) Rs 800-805, gun metal scrap Rs 227, Bell metal scrap Rs 229, copper mixed scrap Rs 410, chadri deshi Rs 295.

Lead ingot Rs 125, lead imported Rs 131, aluminium ingots Rs 154, aluminium sheet cutting Rs 150, aluminium wire scrap Rs 150 and aluminium utensils scrap Rs 148. PTI KPS DP SDG ANS