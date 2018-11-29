Select bold grains slip on reduced offtake

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Select bold gain prices drifted lower by upto Rs 40 per quintal at the wholesale grains market Thursday due to reduced offtake by consuming industries. Traders said besides easing demand from consuming industries, adequate stocks position mainly weighed on select bold grain prices. In the national capital, bajra and maize fell by Rs 30 and Rs 40 to Rs 1,570-1,580 and Rs 1,700-1,705 per quintal,respectively. Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal): Wheat MP (desi) Rs 2,550-2,700, Wheat dara (for mills) Rs 2,055-2,060, Atta Chakki(delivery) Rs 2,065-2,070, Atta Rajdhani (10 kg) Rs 270-285, Shakti Bhog (10 kg) Rs 270-285, Roller flour mill Rs 1,100-1,110 (50 kg), Maida Rs 1,190-1,200 (50 kg) and Sooji Rs 1,275-1,280 (50 kg). Basmati rice (Lal Quila) Rs 10,700, Shri Lal Mahal Rs 11,300, Super Basmati rice Rs 9,900, Basmati common new Rs 7,700-7,800, Rice Pusa (1121) Rs 7050-7075, Permal raw Rs 2,450-2,525, Permal wand Rs 2,550-2,650, Sela Rs 2,950-3,000 and rice IR-8 Rs 2200-2,225. Bajra Rs 1,570-1,580, Jowar yellow Rs 1,900-2000, white Rs 3,000-3100, Maize Rs 1,700-1,705, Barley Rs 2000-2025. PTI KPS DPL SDG ADIADI