Select copper, zinc and nickel slip on sluggish demand

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) Select copper, zinc and nickel slipped at the non-ferrous market here today following stockists selling amidst sluggish demand from industrial users.

Meanwhile, aluminium ingots and tin gained owing to good demand from consuming industries.

Nickel dropped by Rs 5 per kg to Rs 920 from last Saturdays closing level of Rs 925.

Copper cable scrap, copper scrap heavy, copper utensils and copper billets moved down by Rs 3 per kg each to Rs 457, Rs 449, Rs 418 and Rs 485 as against Rs 460, Rs 452, Rs 421 and Rs 488, respectively.

Copper armiture and zinc softened by Rs 2 per kg each to Rs 441 and Rs 256 as compared Rs 443 and Rs 258 previously.

However, tin prices rose by Rs 10 per kg to Rs 1,475 from Rs 1,465 and aluminium ingots went-up by Rs 7 per kg to Rs 164 as against Rs 157. PTI BPD ANS -